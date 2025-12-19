Scream In The New Year At Dread Hollow’s Annual New Year’s Nightmare

Oh, you thought having "scary" holiday fun was only a Halloween thing?

Get your vocal cords ready to scream in the new year as Dread Hollow's haunted house and horror-themed escape rooms return for a special New Year celebration.

Krampus and a troop of dreadful elves terrify all who dare to enter the dark tangle of Dreadwood Forest and the haunted halls of Dread Hollow High School.

Thrill-seekers can test their wits in three separately ticketed Deliverance Escape Rooms:

Eugene Todd

Detention

Alan Wayne

New Year’s Nightmare is open two nights: Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 and Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at at 321 Browns Ferry Road in Chattanooga

Haunted house open 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Escape Rooms open 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Haunt tickets are $20, and escape rooms are $15/person. Timed-entry tickets are available at www.dreadhollow.com.

Dread Hollow haunted house experiences and escape rooms are intense, often loud, and graphic. Parental discretion advised.