Second Annual Christkindlmarkt Moves To The Chattanooga Green This Weekend

The Christkindlmarkt is set to bring festive holiday spirit to The Chattanooga Green on Saturday and Sunday, November 22-23.

The 2nd annual event is set to feature a European-style holiday market that sells crafts, world-famous Glühwein, seasonal food and beverages, and festive decorations.

In addition to the incredible festivities, there will also be lanterns, candles, and other European-themed decorations, as well as twinkling lights guiding you through each charming booth.

The first annual Christkindlmarkt was held at Coolidge Park downtown, and the 2nd annual market was also scheduled for the same location; however, the location was recently changed to The Chattanooga Green.

When speaking with Rob Davis, founder of Shop The Market At, the organization that puts on Christkindlmarkt, he mentioned the reasoning behind the move being primarily due to the temporary closure of the Walnut Street Bridge.

“By November 2024, the first Christkindlmarkt was hosted at Coolidge Park, a major milestone for the company. The turnout was extraordinary and set the stage for what was expected to become a long-standing Chattanooga tradition. Although the 2025 Christkindlmarkt was originally slated to return to Coolidge Park, declining foot traffic caused by the temporary closure of the Walnut Street Walking Bridge prompted Shop the Market At to strategically reconsider the venue.

For November 2025, the event will move to Chattanooga Green, situated in front of Agave and Rye near the Tennessee Aquarium. With higher drive-by visibility, stronger organic foot traffic, and proximity to key downtown attractions, this transition is designed to significantly increase attendance and elevate the overall guest experience.”

The pivot to Chattanooga Green is expected to add to the guest experience and will ideally allow more attendees to make it to the event. Street parking is limited, but there are adjacent lots to the left and right of Agave and Rye, across from the Riverfront, and in front of the aquarium.

In addition to themed crafts and food, this year’s Christkindlmarkt also has the world-famous Glühwein, a celebrated spiced wine that Rob mentioned originated in the early 1400s in Europe.

“Shop the Market At proudly continues this centuries-old tradition using a recipe first developed in 1999 at the founders’ former Chicago restaurant. It has remained a signature offering of the business ever since, beloved by guests and a defining feature of the Christkindlmarkt experience.”

In addition to Glühwein, there will be other signature food and beverages, such as currywurst, roasted chestnuts, Bavarian hot chocolate, and schaumkuss. There will also be custom-built wooden facades that will replicate the iconic German huts used across Europe, complete with lights and seasonal trim. Even live characters will be around, including Santa, Krampus, and Christkind, bringing folklore to life for attendees of all ages.

When asked about plans for the future of the market, Rob suggested that they have plans to continue to expand the event while further deepening its roots.

“The long-term goal is clear: to establish Christkindlmarkt as one of the most treasured and recognizable holiday experiences in Tennessee—one that brings families, travelers, and communities together while supporting the artisans and small businesses that define our region.

As these events continue to grow, Shop the Market At will expand its partnerships, deepen its cultural authenticity, and continue building unforgettable seasonal traditions across Chattanooga and beyond.”

2nd Annual Christkindlmarkt