Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Offers Halloween Safety Precautions For Families

As Hamilton County prepares for Halloween celebrations on Halloween night and throughout the weekend, Sheriff Austin Garrett would like to remind you to keep safety a top priority.

Spooky events will include Trunk-or-Treats, neighborhood trick-or-treating, and county-wide youth-related programs.

To help ensure a safe Halloween, remember the following precautions:

For Trick-or-Treaters & Families

Children under 12 should always be accompanied by an adult.

Older kids should stay in groups, stick to familiar areas, and carry flashlights or glow sticks.

Costumes should be visible and include reflective material. Avoid dark clothing without reflectors.

Never enter a stranger’s home.

Parents should inspect all candy and discard anything unwrapped or suspicious.

Use sidewalks and crosswalks and always look both ways before crossing.

For Drivers

Slow down in neighborhoods and watch for children, especially from 5:30–9:30 p.m.

Be alert at intersections, medians, and driveways.

Minimize distractions and turn headlights on early.

For more Halloween safety tips, please visit the National Safety Council at:https://www.nsc.org/community-safety/safety-topics/seasonal-safety/autumn-safety/halloween