Show Your School Colors With the Chattanooga Market Team Spirit Day

This Sunday, fall sporting fans will be wearing their favorite team colors at Chattanooga Market for a special Sunday Funday.

Team Spirit Day is a chance for kids and grownups to parade their favorite team’s jersey while welcoming back-to-school fall sports.

Farm fresh produce at Chattanooga Market is still in prime time. August is a fun transitional month where summer tomatoes and fall apples are appearing at the same time.

Beautiful fresh-picked flower bouquets are still plentiful and even summer squashes are still offered from a few farmers. But, fall must be right around the corner because butternut and spaghetti squash are about to arrive.

With lunch options from nearly 20 food trucks and live music each week, it’s hard to imagine spending Sundays anywhere else.

Live on Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage this Sunday, August 25th:

12:30 Shani Hedden Palmer

2:00 Nick Tabron

The Chattanooga Market is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2025.

Know Before You Go