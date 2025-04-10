ShudderCon Is The Ultimate Celebration Of Horror And Haunted Attractions

The shadows are stirring once again as ShudderCon, the premier horror and haunted attraction convention, returns for its most spine-chilling year yet.

Taking place on May 10th & 11th at East Ridge's Camp Jordan Arena, ShudderCon promises two days of thrills, screams, and immersive terror for fans, creators, and industry professionals alike.

Whether you're a die-hard haunt enthusiast, a horror filmmaker, a cosplay ghoul, or someone who simply lives for the strange and macabre, ShudderCon is your gateway to the darker side of pop culture.

Featuring a jam-packed lineup of haunted attraction creators, horror vendors, immersive experiences, panels, workshops, and scream-worthy photo ops—there's no better place to feed your fear.

Highlights of ShudderCon 2025 include:

Panels and Workshops - Industry leaders, Paranormal experts, Horror enthusiasts all combine a great line up of Contests and Seminars.

Vendor Graveyard – shop horror art, collectibles, makeup FX, props, and apparel.

Shudder Nights after-hours networking –

“We're turning up the terror this year,” says Jess Leach, ShudderCon’s Creative Director. “Every corner, every creak, every shadow at ShudderCon is designed to make your heart race and your imagination run wild.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.ShudderCon.com.