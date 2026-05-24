Silent Disco SK8 Night Brings One-Of-A-Kind Music, Movement, And Fun To Collegedale

Get ready to roll, dance, and glow at the Silent Disco SK8 Night with Collegedale Parks and Recreation. Families and friends of all ages are invited to experience a one-of-a-kind skate and dance party.

Participants who are 8 and older will have the opportunity to try out our wireless glowing headphones with three different music channels spinning a variety of tunes. Whether you love pop hits, throwback favorites, or today’s top beats, you can choose your vibe and switch it up anytime.

With everyone moving to their own beat, Silent Disco SK8 Night creates a lively, colorful atmosphere where laughter, music, and movement come together for an unforgettable evening. Best of all, this exciting community celebration is completely free.

This night of skating and music is happening on Friday, May 29th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Founders Hall at The Commons, located at 4750 Swinyar Drive.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own skates or rent a pair on-site for $10 from Dazey Skate.

Adding even more sweetness to the evening, The Shack Shaved Ice will be on-site serving delicious frozen treats available for purchase.

For more information about the Silent Disco SK8 Night, go to www.collegedaleparksandrec.com or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov