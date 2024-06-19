Skate Station To Take Over The Iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo Dome

Get ready to roll into the summer nights as Skate Station, a vibrant roller pop-up hosted by Dazey Skate Company, takes over the legendary Chattanooga Choo Choo's dome building.

Running from July 3rd to August 4th, this exciting event promises to transform the iconic indoor venue into a hub of retro fun and funky beats for locals and visitors alike.

Rental skates are available in sizes that fit the whole family, or the community is welcome to bring their own skates!

Throughout the month-long run, Skate Station will feature a diverse range of themed parties and meetups including homeschool day, Swiftie night, 80's night and much more, ensuring there's something for everyone. In addition to the lively parties, Skate Station will offer learn-to-skate workshops, providing opportunities for beginners and enthusiasts alike to sharpen their skills on wheels.

On July 20th, Skate Station will host a night market showcasing local small businesses and artists, adding an extra layer of community spirit to the event. Every Saturday night, the Skate Station dance floor will come alive with live DJ sets from some of Chattanooga's most talented DJs, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

"We are excited to bring Skate Station to life, offering a unique experience with a blend of nostalgic fun and community engagement to Chattanooga," said Randi Franklin, Owner of Dazey Skate Co. "Whether you're a seasoned skater, a first-timer, or just want to observe, there's something here for everyone to enjoy.”

"The Choo Choo lobby will be packed with activity and we're here for it! The Dazey Skate crew has some exciting themed nights on the calendar and we'll have theme drink specials, frosé, dinner and more to fuel the fun!" said Clint Knight with Frothy Monkey.

Skate rentals will be available for the whole family, ranging from toddler size 7 to adult men's size 13, ensuring that everyone can lace up and join in on the fun. Admission is only $12 and includes rental skates. With its family-friendly atmosphere, and funky vibes, Skate Station promises a summer experience like no other in the city.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to beat the heat and roll into the night at Skate Station! For more information and a full event calendar, visit www.dazeyskate.com or follow @dazeyskateco on social media.