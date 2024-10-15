"Smart is Cool" Honors STEM Education At The Chattanooga Market Sunday

This Sunday the Chattanooga Market will be host to many local STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) organizations in celebration of national “Smart is Cool” day.
The Market will host several outside organizations wanting to engage with the community, in support of the national day. These organizations have some amazing hands-on experiences planned for students and families this Sunday:
- Explore the skies with The Barnard Astronomical Society’s solar telescope and learn about UTC’s Clarence T. Jones Observatory, a free local attraction.
- Stop by the UTC Geology Department booth to decorate a pet rock while learning about local rocks, minerals, and fossils.
- The Rocket Mocs from the UTC College of Engineering and Computer Science Department will showcase their rocket before competition.
- UTC Chemistry and Physics will host hands-on demos and show how chemistry and physics prepare students for health related fields of work.
- Students and young children can participate in activities with the Creative Discovery Museum, the Chattanooga area’s pioneering leader in igniting children’s passion for learning through play.
- The Tennessee Valley Authority has one of the largest internship and co-op programs in the state for students interested in STEM careers!
- Take part in chemistry experiments and learn how chemistry impacts lives from local chemists with the American Chemical Society.
- Measure grip strength and test balance with the Chattanooga State Community College Physical Therapist Assistant program.
- Hanger Clinic will host a demonstration of the latest in electronic microprocessor controlled prostheses with clinicians and patients.
- Help the team at Dalton Animal Care diagnose furry friends from real x-rays and learn about STEM’s application in the veterinary field.
The Market’s vendors will round out the day with demonstrations, informational sessions, and interactive activities tied to their unique businesses. Gowin Valley Farms will teach students what it takes to grow fungi and Wondering Watercolor will walk students through making a unique print, practicing color mixing, and painting a watercolor masterpiece.
Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:
- Andrew Witherspoon (12:30 pm)
- Amber Fults (2:00 pm)
NEXT WEEKEND: The Haunted Market - Trick-or-treating fun and costume parade.
Know Before You Go
- Chattanooga Market
- Sundays, 11am-4pm
- Rain or Shine
- No Pets Please
- First Horizon Pavilion