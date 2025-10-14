Smart Is (Very) Cool As The Chattanooga Market Celebrates STEM This Sunday

This Sunday the Chattanooga Market will be host to many local STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) organizations in celebration of national “Smart is Cool” day.
The Market will host several outside organizations wanting to engage with the community, in support of the national day.
These organizations have some amazing hands-on experiences planned for students and families this Sunday:
- Explore the skies with The Barnard Astronomical Society’s solar telescope and learn about UTC’s Clarence T. Jones Observatory, a free local attraction.
- Stop by the UTC Geology Department booth to decorate a pet rock while learning about local rocks, minerals, and fossils.
- Chattanooga State Community College Engineering & Information Technologies department will demonstrate technologies including robots, electronics, and materials testing.
- UTC Chemistry and Physics will host hands-on demos and show how chemistry and physics prepare students for health related fields of work.
- Take part in chemistry experiments and learn how chemistry impacts lives from local chemists with the American Chemical Society.
- Hanger Clinic will host a demonstration of the latest in electronic microprocessor controlled prostheses with clinicians and patients.
- The Rocket Mocs from the UTC College of Engineering and Computer Science Department will showcase their rocket before competition.
- Help the team at Dalton Animal Care diagnose furry friends from real x-rays and learn about STEM’s application in the veterinary field.
- Learn about robotics opportunities in our community and try your hand at driving a robot with the 4-H Gear Grinder Robotics.
- The UTC College of Engineering and Computer Science Department Racing Mocs will bring their Baja racing off road vehicle which competed this past weekend.
- Signal Centers will join the fun enrolling children in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Sign up for the program to receive free books for children birth to five years of age.
The Market’s vendors will round out the day with demonstrations, informational sessions, and interactive activities tied to their unique businesses.
Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:
- Pan O Ram (12:30 pm)
- Quatro Cinco (2:00 pm)
NEXT WEEKEND: The Haunted Market - Trick-or-treating fun and costume parade!