Smart Is (Very) Cool As The Chattanooga Market Celebrates STEM This Sunday

This Sunday the Chattanooga Market will be host to many local STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) organizations in celebration of national “Smart is Cool” day.

The Market will host several outside organizations wanting to engage with the community, in support of the national day.

These organizations have some amazing hands-on experiences planned for students and families this Sunday:

The Market’s vendors will round out the day with demonstrations, informational sessions, and interactive activities tied to their unique businesses.

Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

Pan O Ram (12:30 pm)

Quatro Cinco (2:00 pm)

NEXT WEEKEND: The Haunted Market - Trick-or-treating fun and costume parade!