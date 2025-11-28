Soddy-Daisy's Annual Christmas Parade To Take Place On Sunday, December 7th

The City of Soddy-Daisy is excited to present its annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 7th.

For many years, families have come together on the first Sunday of December to enjoy this festive celebration, and they cannot wait to see everyone there. It is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season.

The parade will begin at 2:00pm and travel its traditional route on Dayton Pike from Harrison Lane to Sequoyah Road. Marquita Brackett, a forty plus year employee of the City of Soddy Daisy, will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshall.

Young and old alike will enjoy an array of floats, the music of marching bands, numerous dancers, decorated vehicles, and, just maybe, a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Parade goers will be thrilled by all the festive floats participating in the parade. The floats are created by area churches, local businesses, and individual groups competing for first place trophies in each respective category. Any float wanting to be judged must display an American flag.

Volunteers from the local Vietnam Veterans of America arrive early on the morning of the parade. The volunteers make sure everything is in place and organize the order of the floats, bands, and all the participants.

“We are truly happy to host one of the biggest attractions we have for our citizens and the whole community that make up the great City of Soddy-Daisy,” said Robert Cothran, President VVA 942, one of the parade’s lead organizers.

Applications are available at Soddy-Daisy City Hall or on Soddy-Daisy’s website at www.soddy-daisy.org. For more information, call Soddy-Daisy City Hall at 423-332-5323.