Soddy-Daisy, Collegedale Announce Independence Day Weekend Celebration Plans

The City of Soddy-Daisy invites everyone to join them for their Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 1st.

This one-day event is a celebration of community, patriotism, and fun, hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Soddy-Daisy Chapter 942 and supported by Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful.

The Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration and fireworks show is a highly anticipated event, and the city has planned an incredible day for everyone.

The celebration begins at 9am and will be held at Soddy Lake Park, located at 197 Durham St, Soddy-Daisy.

The public is invited to a day filled with food trucks, kids’ games, an impressive car show, and a variety of vendors offering unique and interesting items. All of this will be accompanied by live music and engaging family-friendly activities that each person can enjoy.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. As the sun sets and darkness falls, attendees should prepare to be amazed by the city’s spectacular fireworks show, lighting up the sky in a dazzling display of color and excitement.

“This is an event you won’t want to miss, so mark your calendar and gather your friends and family for an unforgettable day at the Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration and fireworks show,” said Cindi Sanden with Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful. “We look forward to seeing you at the Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration!”

In addition, The City of Collegedale will hold their annual “Freedom Festival and Fireworks” event this year on Monday, July 3rd.

The family-friendly celebration, held in recognition of Independence Day, will begin at 4:00pm and wrap up with a large display of fireworks lighting up the sky at 9:00pm.

Live entertainment will kick off at 5:30pm on the stage at The Commons with “Ain’t Just Whistlin Dixie.” At 6:45pm, the “Amber Carrington Band” will take the stage. The area’s local favorite, “East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra,” takes the stage at 8:00pm to conclude an evening of musical performances.

“The City of Collegedale invites you to come to our annual Freedom Festival on Monday, July 3rd,” said Collegedale Mayor Morty Lloyd. “We will celebrate our American freedoms with fireworks, food, & patriotic music. It’s a family event that everyone is sure to enjoy.”

Admission to the “Freedom Festival” is free and visitors are encouraged to arrive early, bring lawn chairs, blankets, and an appetite for an evening full of family fun.