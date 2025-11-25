Soddy-Daisy Hosts Holly Jolly Jamboree On Friday, December 5th At Veterans Park

The City of Soddy-Daisy is excited to invite the community to kick off the holiday season at the Holly Jolly Jamboree on Friday, December 5, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Veterans Park on Dayton Pike.

This family-friendly celebration will transform Veterans Park into a winter wonderland filled with lights, music, food, and festive fun.

Attendees can enjoy a full lineup of seasonal activities, including:

Pictures with Santa: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Christmas Carols by Local Choirs: 7:00 PM

Tree Decoration Contest Winners Announced: 8:00 PM

Food and Market Vendors

Light-Up Displays and a Festive Holiday Atmosphere

The Christmas Tree Decorating Competition invites individuals, families, nonprofits, schools, and businesses to show off their creativity. Participants can register for their own holiday tree and compete for prizes awarded to the most festive and imaginative designs.

The Christmas Tree Decorating Competition opens on Tuesday, December 2nd, and closes on Friday, December 5th, at 11:00 AM. The winners will be announced the evening of the Holly Jolly Jamboree. Registration fees are $50 for individuals and families, $75 for nonprofits and schools, and $250 for businesses.

Local businesses and community partners are invited to help light up the season by sponsoring the event. The $1,000 Event Sponsor package helps light up the 40’ Community Christmas Tree and includes your very own 6’ tree to decorate your way, logo placement on the official event banner, the main event flyer, and recognition on social media leading up to the event.

The City is currently accepting applications for market vendors who would like to participate in this festive community event. Instructions for vendor registration are available online on the city’s website.

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to bundle up, bring loved ones, and experience the joy of the holidays at this year’s Holly Jolly Jamboree.

For registration links and additional event details, visit the City of Soddy-Daisy’s official website at soddy-daisy.org or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 423-332-5323.