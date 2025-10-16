Soddy-Daisy Community Library Brings Thrills With The Halloween EEKstravaganza

The Soddy-Daisy Community Library and the KELCURT Foundation invite families, friends, and neighbors to join us for a frightfully fun day at the Halloween EEKstravaganza.

The festival will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Soddy Municipal Park at 197 Durham Street.

This beloved annual tradition is bigger and better than ever, with:

Vendors & Food Trucks: Shop unique treasures and savor seasonal eats.

Nonprofit Partners: Learn about community resources and services.

Exclusive Vendor Spots: Only one vendor per product type, making this a must-visit marketplace.

Pie Baking Contest hosted by WoodmenLife at 3:00 p.m.

EEKxotic Petting Zoo sponsored by David Casteel State Farm from 5:00–7:00 p.m.

Free Game Zone hosted by the KELCURT Foundation, featuring fun challenges and spooky prizes.

And of course, the highlight for families: the Trunk or Treat, powered by the SDCL Read 20 program, running from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Decorated vehicles, candy, and fun will fill the park with Halloween spirit.

This year’s Trunk or Treat includes a Decorated Trunk Contest with prizes in three categories: Most Creative DIY Design, Most Inventive Design, and People’s Choice Award, voted on by the families attending.

“Trunkers” and vendors are encouraged to register in advance. Vendor and food truck applications close Friday, October 18 at 4:00 p.m., while Trunk or Treat registrations are due by Thursday, October 23 at 6:00 p.m.

This community-wide festival is made possible through the support of sponsors, including the City of Soddy-Daisy and many dedicated local partners.

For more information or to register as a vendor, food truck, or Trunk or Treat participant, visit Halloween EEKstravaganza on Facebook