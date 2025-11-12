Southern Adventist University To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting In Collegedale

In the continuing tradition of honoring the Christmas season, community members are invited to join Southern Adventist University alumni, students, faculty, staff, and families for a festive evening on Tuesday, December 2, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Wright Hall and around Taylor Circle.

Collegedale Academy’s Band will perform to introduce the merriment. After a brief welcome from Robert Young, PhD, senior vice president for Academic Administration, and the lighting of the Christmas tree, visitors will be invited to venture up the steps to enjoy warm refreshments and holiday renditions along the Promenade.

Additional musical groups will include Southern’s Jazz Ensemble, Steel Band, and Ringtones; choral ensembles from Collegedale Academy and Middle School; and Deep Six, a low brass sextet of alumni and employees from the university.

For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/southernevents or call 423.236.2814.

Rain date is Thursday, December 4.