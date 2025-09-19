Southern Shadows Offers Ghost Walking Tours In The Haunted Heart Of Chickamauga

Chickamauga is a quaint little city in northwest Georgia. Visitors will be treated to lush green pastures, vintage homes, and a walkable downtown area with antique stores, eateries and retail stores.

At the end of the historic district sits the grand Gordon Lee Mansion, which serves as a museum today. As with many historic cities there are also ties to a darker side of history, which seems to linger as a haunting reminder of a lurid past.

Courtney McInvale is excited and ready to teach visitors about all the history and mysteries the city has to offer. She opened Southern Shadows offering ghost walking tours to guests who want to venture into the haunted realm of Chickamauga.

Guests will learn about Crawfish springs where the Trail of Tears began. They’ll hear about the cryptid called Ole’ Green Eyes, described as a supernatural being lurking the local Civil War battlegrounds.

Courtney said it’s more than just a ghost tour. “We are really big on teaching history and honoring history,” Courtney said with enthusiasm. It’s hard not to notice just how passionate she is about history and her work.

“We're trying to embrace quite a few different parts of the past but a lot of it's from the 1800s,” she continued. “We will talk about some Cherokee legends and history, and what the city was like before the Civil War. We will talk about Civil War history. The soldiers, they seem to be the ghosts that people have seen or felt most. Thousands of them died here, so it makes sense that they're wandering all around.”

Pointing to a building one block behind the outdoor patio by her store, Courtney spoke about the old hospital where guests will learn about the typhoid outbreak from the Spanish- American War. She said they’ll also hear some true crime stories and the ghostly criminals that tend to haunt the Cherokee Courthouse.

Courtney is originally from Connecticut where she owns and operates Seaside Shadows, a walking ghost tour in Mystic, Connecticut. It was voted the number three best ghost walking tour in 2024 by USA Today.

Her knowledge and familiarity with ghosts and spirituality goes way back. First, she is a direct descendant of an accused witch. Secondly, her childhood home was reportedly active with lots of paranormal activity.

“Which you hear a lot about now, but it used to be something we didn’t talk about,” she said. “My mother was Irish Catholic and that has its own superstitions and beliefs. She called a priest, and the priest was unable to help, or he got scared and left.”

Her mother managed to contact Ed and Lorraine Warren who even back then were world renown paranormal experts. The couple known for the Amityville Horror investigations and whose lives are depicted in the Conjuring movie series lived in Connecticut. They went to her house to try and cleanse away the problematic spirits.

“I remember at the time I was so embarrassed,” Courtney said. “I lived in a small town, and I didn’t want people to know we lived in a haunted house. We kept things quiet about the paranormal but having that experience, meeting Lorraine, learning about her psychic abilities, was influential to me. It made an impact.”

Courtney eventually finished school and went to college. After college she worked as an analyst for the FBI, but she said she found the job boring. After leaving the FBI she moved to Vermont. It was there where she met a woman who owned and operated a ghost walking tour in Burlington.

“She wrote haunted history stories,” she said with excitement. “That was my dream. I've always had this fascination with the paranormal. I grew up with that history and I also told myself when I was a little girl that I was going to be a writer one day and I thought maybe I can do it.”