Southside Juneteenth Jubilee Reflects On The Past While Looking Towards the Future

One of Chattanooga’s more prominent Juneteenth celebrations, the sixth annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee, is set for this Saturday, June 13th, in Chattanooga’s Alton Park neighborhood.

The staple annual event is hosted by the Bethlehem Center and is a day of community-oriented fun, celebrating African-American culture while honoring and remembering the significance and history of Juneteenth, which is June 19th, 1865, the day that enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Beyond remembering that history, the jubilee aims to serve the Black communities of Southside and greater Chattanooga, highlighting Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, all while fostering a sense of togetherness, reflecting on the history of what Juneteenth represents through education and preservation of those important stories.

In addition to storytellers of all ages, there will also be presentations from guest speakers and community leaders, live music, food trucks, refreshments, Black-owned local vendors, and even opportunities to connect further with Alton Park organizations and resources.

In speaking with Debbie Boggs, development director at The Bethlehem Center, about the jubilee’s origins and what folks can expect, she discussed how the event started as a community celebration and day of remembrance, aligning with the Beth’s mission to strengthen communities, all while empowering families and Black business owners.

“The event was started 6 years ago as a way to teach our students, families, and the community about remembering the past and learning from our mistakes for the future. The Bethlehem Center felt it was important to celebrate emancipation while including the community and the city in our celebration. It aligns directly with the Bethlehem Center’s mission to empower individuals, strengthen families, and build communities through education, economic opportunity, and spiritual development.

The event will include various vendors, food trucks, and other Black-owned businesses, many of which started right here in the Alton Park community. We like to highlight Black-owned businesses, artists, and food trucks, offering attendees the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs.”

The day is truly meant to be one full of joy, but also one of reverence, freedom, and celebration, designed to foster connection while teaching future generations about the mistakes of the past.

Debbie went on to discuss the impact that the jubilee has had on the Southside community, mentioning that it creates meaningful opportunities, connections, and resources for African American people in their neighborhoods, not only in Southside but also across greater Chattanooga.

“The 6th Annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee is a transformative event that directly improves the lives of African American people and communities in Chattanooga by celebrating Black history, fostering economic empowerment, and strengthening community connections. This event serves as a cultural, educational, and economic hub, creating meaningful opportunities for Black residents, businesses, and organizations to thrive.

Southside Juneteenth Jubilee thrives through strong partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and corporate sponsors who share our commitment to celebrating Black history, culture, and economic empowerment. These partnerships provide financial support, resources, and promotional assistance, ensuring the event’s continued growth and success. This year, we want to especially thank Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union and St. Timothy's Episcopal Church as our sponsors.”

The sixth annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee is a day celebrating freedom, unity, and joy, designed to honor the legacy of the stories from the past, which continue to shape the world and the knowledge of Juneteenth for several generations, while creating real opportunities, resources, and connections for Black people across Greater Chattanooga.

Southside Juneteenth Jubilee