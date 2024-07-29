Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 17 In Miller Park

Splash Youth Arts Workshop, a nonprofit who has provided free art classes to Chattanooga’s youth since 2012, is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 17 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park.

This family-friendly festival is free and will feature live music performances, amazing food, arts and crafts, and will showcase the works of regional artists that celebrate Chattanooga’s rich and diverse arts community for a fun cultural experience in Miller Park.

Festival goers can try their hand at free art activities throughout the day from various vendors, along with enjoying live musical performances from Rick Rushing III, Zowie Boyd, the Chattanooga Boys Choir, Luke Simmons and more.

“We are unbelievably excited to host Splash Summer Arts Festival in Chattanooga – the city where I was born and continues to inspire me daily,” said Charlie Newton, internationally acclaimed artist and co-founder of Splash Youth Arts Workshop.

”We designed the festival to be inclusive whereby any and everyone no matter the age or ethnic background will be engaged and entertained. Come help us celebrate Chattanooga’s rich and diverse arts community for a fun cultural experience in Miller Park!”

Founded in 2012 and taught by internationally acclaimed artists, Charlie and Iantha Newton, SPLASH is a year round arts program designed to inspire, empower, and encourage students' discovery through creative process.

The art program supports students between the ages of 4-15, with not only a creative outlet but most importantly, with mentoring and social support. This type of support enables students to grow into compassionate and innovative thinkers who see the endless possibilities in the world around them. More than 150 students who reside in neighborhoods throughout Chattanooga greatly benefit from SPLASH.

For information about Splash Summer Arts Festival, visit splashyouthartsworkshop.org or follow Splash Youth Arts Workshop on Facebook and Instagram.