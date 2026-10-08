Spooky Paws Pet Parade Brings Halloween Themed Fun To The Tennessee Riverpark

As the spooky season begins to rear its head and cooler temperatures prevail, there is no better time to experience two of the best things in life: pets and pets dressed in Halloween costumes.

This Saturday, October 10th, The 3rd annual Spooky Paws Pet Parade will do just that, bringing a fun, free, family-friendly event to the Tennessee Riverpark, where folks are encouraged to bring their dogs, or other pets, decked out in their fanciest Halloween themed costumes, for a truly adorable costume contest and parade.

The event is designed to bring animal lovers and pet owners together for a day of shared community fun, featuring food and drink vendors, live music from Amber Fults and Shani Palmer, family activities, local makers, Halloween decorations, music, and a variety of pet-focused vendors.

The event will also feature opportunities to interact with animal rescue organizations, and for pets who win the costume contests, there will be plenty of tasty treats and prizes to give out.

Spooky Paws Parade is yet another incredible themed event for the founders of Shop the Market At, who are hosting and presenting the parade. Their events have steadily become staples in the Scenic City, and this one is no different, set to draw a big crowd and bring lots of foot traffic to the city and put money back in the hands of smaller businesses, creators, and vendors.

In speaking with Rob Davis, founder of Shop the Market At, about the origins of the Spooky Paws Pet Parade and what folks can expect from the third annual event, he discussed wanting to put together a fun fall event where folks can connect with fellow pet lovers, and that for this year he had added another parade, giving more people a chance to take part.

“We wanted to put together a fun fall event where people could bring their pets and enjoy the day together. Chattanooga has plenty of animal lovers, so a Halloween parade seemed like a good fit. We hoped it would be a relaxed, cheerful event where people could show off their pets, enjoy the costumes, and spend time with the community.

We’ve added a second parade this year, at 3 p.m., along with the noon parade. That gives more people a chance to take part and gives everyone another opportunity to see the costumes. A lot of the fun is in the little moments: the creative outfits, the dogs meeting each other, and the crowd getting into it.”

When I asked Davis about the future of the parade, and how it plans to continue supporting local rescues and fostering connections to further the work done in animal organizations around town, he mentioned the event being a great space for educating people about local rescue organizations, and how to support their work through adopting or volunteering.

“Spooky Paws gives us a chance to help people learn about the work local rescues and animal organizations do. We hope visitors will connect with those groups, support their work, or consider adopting or volunteering. Even a conversation can help keep that work in people’s minds after the event is over.

I’d like to keep growing Spooky Paws while holding on to the fun, easygoing feel that people enjoy. For Shop the Market At, I want to keep bringing events to more communities and helping local vendors reach new customers. We’ve grown a lot, and I want to make sure that growth continues to mean good experiences for both the vendors and the people who come out to shop.”

Spooky Paws Pet Parade combines spooky community-oriented fun with a shared love for pets, while also providing a space to learn more about how to help foster, adopt, rescue, and connect with local animal organizations, all while being inundated with a flood of joy as pets of all kinds get dressed up in their cute outfits.

I know I’ll be there, with my nine-year-old black-lab rescue Bluebell all decked out as a hot dog, ready for treats, sniffs, and all the belly rubs she can get.

Spooky Paws Pet Parade