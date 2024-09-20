Step Into A Cardboard Wonderland At The Creative Discovery Museum

The Creative Discovery Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of its temporary fall exhibit, ReImagine, an immersive experience that transforms ordinary cardboard into an extraordinary wonderland.

Open from September 21 through January 5, ReImagine: A Cardboard Wonderland invites guests of all ages to discover the unlimited potential of reused materials and engage in hands-on, imaginative play through a variety of enchanting environments.

Created in-house by CDM staff using cardboard and materials donated by the local community, including Chattanooga Box Company and International Paper, ReImagine celebrates accessible, sustainable, and reusable art.

“At CDM, we believe that art should be accessible to everyone, and ReImagine embodies this idea,” said Jessalyn Beasley, the visionary artist of this exhibit. “By using everyday materials like cardboard, we’re showing that creativity doesn’t require expensive resources - it’s all about reimagining the possibilities of what is already around us.”

The wonderland of ReImagine isn’t just for the fantastical - it crucially emphasizes values like recycling, environmental stewardship, and being a good neighbor. Guests will have the chance to explore an immersive cardboard world, participate in hands-on activities, and even contribute their own artistic touches to this ever-evolving masterpiece.

ReImagine is divided into two enchanting areas—The Wild and The Town—each offering unique opportunities for family fun and learning.

The Wild

Enter The Wild, a vibrant, nature-inspired section of the exhibit that transports guests into a cardboard forest, garden, and storybook world.

Towering cardboard trees and oversized grass welcome guests into an immersive environment, exploring nature from a bugs-eye view.

Families can climb into a human-sized bird’s nest to read together or engage in pretend play as fledgling birds. Butterfly wings offer a picture-perfect photo opportunity with vibrant cardboard flowers.

The natural beauty of The Wild is brought to life in cardboard masterpieces that will expand as guests add their creations to the natural landscape.

The Town

Step into a city built just for kids!

The Town features a neighborhood center with nods to classic Chattanooga building facades, inviting guests to explore a community made entirely of cardboard.

In the builder’s corner, guests of all ages can become architects, using specialized tools and recycled materials to create their own structures and add them to this fantastical world.

The Town encourages friends to be good neighbors, sharing their tools and inspiring one another to create their wildest imaginations and add to the ever-evolving exhibit.

ReImagine isn’t just an exhibit—it’s a reflection of CDM's commitment to core values of belonging, respect, potential, exceptional service, and relationship. By exploring this exhibit, guests are invited to engage in imaginative play, learn about sustainability, and be part of a community-driven creative process.

Don’t miss your chance to step into this cardboard wonderland! ReImagine is open from September 21 through January 5 at Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga. Access to this exhibit is included with general admisison.

For more information, visit www.cdmfun.org/exhibits/reimagine or call (423) 756-2738.