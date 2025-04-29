Annual Strawberry Festival Returns This Sunday To The Chattanooga Market

For many, Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market holds a special place in their hearts.

It’s a weekly routine that brings people together to not only shop local, but to enjoy a sense of community. And, there’s a fresh theme each week that keeps folks coming back. This Sunday, May 4th, is a fan favorite—Strawberry Festival.

It’s certainly strawberry season, which is no small feat. Strawberry plants are planted in late winter or early spring. Like all farm fresh produce, their success is dependent on Mother Nature. This year has turned out to be a great one for strawberries.

Chattanooga Market will host a few specialty farms this Sunday with their fresh picked berries and would love to put a basket in every set of arms. Melon Patch Farms, The Georgia Peach Truck and, RC Farms will be amongst the strawberry providers.

Many of the week’s vendors will join in with strawberry themed items or foods—it’s always fun to see the creations these talented makers bring. Strawberry ice cream, strawberry salsa, and strawberry candles are just a few of the spinoff ideas sure to be found.

New this year, Market fans can enter their favorite Strawberry creation into the first-ever Great Chattanooga Market Baking Contest. Details on how to enter can be found online HERE. It’s a fun way to get the community involved and jump into the seasonal theme.

Live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage will be The Essentials from 12-3pm, a hard-hitting band featuring some of the most talented musicians in the area. The group’s focus is Classic Rock, Grunge, Southern Rock, Blues, and a bit of Country.

And, the day would not be complete without a host of food trucks to satisfy everyone’s palette. There will be several new varieties including a creperie, smoothie bar, and a terrific ice creamery

The full season schedule can be found at ChattanoogaMarket.com

Know Before You Go