SVN To Host Apartment Home Tour Showcasing Chattanooga’s Urban Living

SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management is inviting the community to explore some of Chattanooga’s most notable apartment communities during the SVN Tour of Apartment Homes, a self-guided tour highlighting a diverse mix of downtown and urban residential properties, on February 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This tour offers prospective renters, neighbors, and community members an opportunity to experience a wide range of apartment styles, neighborhoods, and amenities across Chattanooga’s urban core, all in one coordinated event,” said SVN's Beverly Abbott.

“Our property managers and leasing coordinators will be ready and waiting to see you, so you don’t need to worry about calling ahead or making appointments. This is the most convenient way to view available apartments at all 10 of these properties in one afternoon.”

Guests may begin the tour at either Tomorrow Building (818 Georgia Avenue) or 10 North (20 Cherokee Boulevard), where they will receive an official SVN tour passport. After checking in at one of these starting locations, participants are free to visit the remaining properties in any order during the scheduled tour hours.

At their final stop, guests may turn in their completed passport for a chance to win a $250 gift basket. Participants must visit all 10 properties to be eligible to win. The tour does not need to be completed in a specific sequence after the initial check-in.

The 2026 SVN Tour of Apartment Homes features the following participating properties:

Tomorrow Building at Patten Parkway, 818 Georgia Ave

10 North, 20 Cherokee Blvd

Fitzgerald Apartments, 622 Georgia Ave

Hardwick Apartments, 600 Georgia Ave

West 6th Apartments, 302 W 6th St

Eight59 Flats, 859 McCallie Ave

Fleetwood Building, 232 E 11th St

Fort Wood Apartments, 870 Vine St

Urban Lofts, 900 E Main St

Burnside, 2100 Rossville Ave

Founded in 2016 and operating under the SVN banner since 2022, SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management’s mission is to wake up every day ready to deliver unparalleled professional commercial real estate expertise, dedicated care, and operational excellence.

From commercial real estate sales and leasing to property management and tenant advising, SVN | Second Story’s team is a partner and consultant to their clients at all levels. Learn more at secondstory.properties/.