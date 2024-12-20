Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown

Like Rudolph’s nose, the Tennessee Aquarium’s iconic peaks are glowing and shining brightly with brand new LED lights, just in time to spread the holiday spirit this year.

Since mid-October, the Aquarium’s peaks have been dark as skilled workers removed the old peak lighting system and installed a new, more reliable set of lights on the two tallest peaks of the River Journey building, which extend 143 feet into the sky.

The process utilized specially trained climbers and Aquarium staff members to complete the intricate project.

With weather playing a major role in the outdoor work, the original timeline was set at several weeks with a completion goal before the end of the year.

Happily, that goal has been met as the Aquarium celebrates “Holidays Under the Peaks.”

The new peak lights at the Tennessee Aquarium will allow movement and color changes like the previous system while also providing greater durability and resilience.

Minor modifications may still occur as programming is finalized for the new light system, but downtown residents and visitors will certainly notice the return of the signature illumination.