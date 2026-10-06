Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Moves To Coolidge Park For 2026

Santa Claus is coming to town – this time in Coolidge Park.

To keep his reindeer safe while the Riverfront Parks are being upgraded, the holiday magic of Reindeer on the Riverfront and the Lighted Boat Parade will return to Chattanooga this year at Coolidge Park, across the river from its usual location at Ross’ Landing.

This relocation is temporary and will return to the south shore after the Riverfront Park upgrades are completed in 2028. The event will still include all of the favorite activities like pictures with Santa and real reindeer, along with the Lighted Boat Parade and grand fireworks show.

The event, held annually the day after Thanksgiving, is free and open to the public. The event is hosted by River City Company, the economic development engine for Downtown Chattanooga.

Starting at 4:00pm, the community is invited to celebrate the season with the Chattanooga Elf, The Grinch, Elsa from Frozen, and illuminated giant puppets by Playful Evolving Monsters. Holiday music will fill the air , and there will be a wide variety of food and holiday art vendors, a hot cocoa bar, and beverages for those 21+.

“We are excited to be able to continue to host this beloved event and are looking forward to fun new activities that only Coolidge Park can offer,” said River City Company's Emily Mack. “Coolidge Park offers perfect views of the river for the Lighted Boat Parade and the fireworks show as well as amenities like the Ellis Carousel.”

Starting at 7:00pm, the 46th annual Lighted Boat Parade, coordinated by Erwin Marine Sales, will feature boats decorated in festive and colorful lights and will cruise looping from the Market Street Bridge to Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Immediately following the boat parade at approximately 8:00pm, attendees will enjoy a spectacular fireworks display, sponsored by the Southern Belle, Chattanooga Ducks, Mayor’s Mansion Inn, Overboard Bar & Grille, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Incline Railway, TRG Lawncare and the MoonPie General Stores.

"The Lighted Boat Parade is one event that we highlight on the calendar every year. Over the years, it has grown into one of Chattanooga’s most special events that brings families together to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season and promotes the boating hobby that the city so uniquely offers," said Erwin Marine's Barrett Chambers. "Every year there is so much spirit shown by the unique decorations on the boats and the holiday cheer along the riverbanks. This year we are excited to celebrate it in an even more meaningful way along Coolidge Park and under the city’s beautiful bridges."

Jon Reinert with the Southern Belle added, “This is our way to give back to the community for their 40+ years of support!” The Overboard Bar & Grille is one of the best spots in the city to enjoy a cold beer and watch the fireworks from their three outdoor patios right on the river. “It is such an awesome atmosphere for families and friends”, said Rienert.

While Ross’ Landing will be under construction, access to the Southern Belle will be open at all times along with parking available in the lots across the street. Annually, the Southern Belle hosts its golf tournament to raise funds for the event.

This year the tournament will take place on Saturday October 24 at Moccasin Bend Golf Course. Information about the event can be found at fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thesouthernbelleriverboat/items/456829/calendar/

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event to view the boat parade and fireworks from Coolidge Park. Parking will be available in lots near Coolidge Park. Additionally, the Walnut Street Bridge will be open for easy access from parking lots on the south shore.

Full event details can be found at rivercitycompany.com/reindeer-on-the-riverfront