The Annual East Ridge Christmas Parade Returns Saturday, November 22

The City of East Ridge is excited to announce the return of its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 6:30 PM.

This hometown favorite lights up Ringgold Road each year with glowing floats, marching bands, holiday characters, and the unmistakable small-town Christmas magic that makes East Ridge shine.

“This parade really brings out the heart of East Ridge,” said Shawnna Skiles, Director of Parks & Recreation. “Every year we see families bundled up along Ringgold Road, kids lighting up when they see Santa, and our local schools and businesses showing up with so much creativity and pride. It’s just a night full of joy, and we can’t wait to do it again.”

This year’s parade will begin at Germantown Road and Ringgold Road and travel through the heart of East Ridge, concluding at Ringgold Road and Tombras Avenue.

“It’s one of those nights where the city feels like one big family,” said Cameron McAllister, Administrator of Economic & Community Development. “Seeing everyone come together to celebrate is a reminder of how strong our community is and how much we have to be proud of.”

Want to Participate? Local organizations, schools, churches, clubs, and businesses are invited to join the celebration.

Registration Deadline: Thursday, November 7, 2025

How to Register: Visit www.eastridgeparksandrec.com to download the appropriate application packet for your organization and submit with your organization’s payment no later than the date listed above.

In case of severe weather, the parade will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 23 at 3:30 PM. If weather remains an issue, the parade will be canceled.