The Asian Lantern Festival: Forest Of Fantasy Lights Up The Chattanooga Zoo

The magic of the holidays doesn't have to end with Christmas. There's still time to experience The Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy at the Chattanooga Zoo through January 17.

At the festival, visitors take an evening tour of the Zoo and view hundreds of glowing lanterns up to 26 feet tall.

“Every year, we bring an entirely new collection of lanterns to the Zoo, creating a completely different experience from previous years of the festival,” said Jake Cash, director of marketing and communications at Chattanooga Zoo.

“This year, we are calling it the Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy because it features amazing mythical creatures like dragons, unicorns and fairies. The festival also includes lots of Christmas classics like Santa Claus, snowmen, Christmas trees and reindeer. It’s fun for all ages, and there’s something that everyone will enjoy.”

The lanterns are hand-crafted and made of silk, staying true to the traditional Chinese lantern festivals that inspired the event. The Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy includes hundreds of lanterns that create nearly 50 distinct displays throughout the entire Zoo.

Additionally, many of the lanterns move, play music, change color and more creating a highly immersive experience. Other displays encourage direct interaction like walkable floors that light up, stationary bicycles that blow bubbles, photo opportunities and even a walk-through tunnel with kaleidoscopic lights inside.

“This is our fourth year hosting the Asian Lantern Festival, and this is probably my favorite collection of lanterns we have had so far,” said Cash. “The festival is absolutely full of holiday magic, and I think it will put anyone in the Christmas spirit.”

The Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy runs to January 17, 2026. The festival is open Wednesday through Sunday evenings and will also be open:

The entire week of Christmas, omitting Christmas Day

The entire week of New Year’s, including New Year’s Day

For Chattanooga Zoo members, festival tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for children ages 3-12. For non-members, tickets are $23.50 for adults and $17.50 for children. A special rate of $16.50 applies to groups of 15 or more. All children two years old and under are free.

Chattanooga Zoo is also offering holiday party packages at the Asian Lantern Festival where up to 40 guests enjoy admission to the festival and a private event space.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.chattzoo.org/events/alf.