Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy Starts This Friday At The Chattanooga Zoo

The Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy starts this Friday, November 21, at the Chattanooga Zoo. At the festival, visitors take an evening tour of the Zoo and view hundreds of glowing lanterns up to 26 feet tall.

“Every year, we bring an entirely new collection of lanterns to the Zoo, creating a completely different experience from previous years of the festival,” said Jake Cash, director of marketing and communications at Chattanooga Zoo.

“This year, we are calling it the Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy because it features amazing mythical creatures like dragons, unicorns and fairies. The festival also includes lots of Christmas classics like Santa Claus, snowmen, Christmas trees and reindeer. It’s fun for all ages, and there’s something that everyone will enjoy.”

The lanterns are hand-crafted and made of silk, staying true to the traditional Chinese lantern festivals that inspired the event. The Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy includes hundreds of lanterns that create nearly 50 distinct displays throughout the entire Zoo.

Additionally, many of the lanterns move, play music, change color and more creating a highly immersive experience. Other displays encourage direct interaction like walkable floors that light up, stationary bicycles that blow bubbles, photo opportunities and even a walk-through tunnel with kaleidoscopic lights inside.

On November 21 and 22 only, the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu is performing a traditional lion dance under Mimi’s Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each night. The dance blends multiple styles of kung fu, rhythmic drumming, vibrant costumes and ancient weapons into an energetic performance. Chick-fil-A, the Asian Lantern Festival presenting sponsor, is also providing a make-your-own lantern craft while supplies last on November 21 and 22.

“This is our fourth year hosting the Asian Lantern Festival, and this is probably my favorite collection of lanterns we have had so far,” said Cash. “The festival is absolutely full of holiday magic, and I think it will put anyone in the Christmas spirit.”

The Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy runs from November 21 to January 17, 2026. The festival is open Wednesday through Sunday evenings and will also be open:

The entire week of Thanksgiving, including Thanksgiving Day

The entire week of Christmas, omitting Christmas Day

The entire week of New Year’s, including New Year’s Day

For Chattanooga Zoo members, festival tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for children ages 3-12. For non-members, tickets are $23.50 for adults and $17.50 for children. A special rate of $16.50 applies to groups of 15 or more. All children two years old and under are free.

Chattanooga Zoo is also offering holiday party packages at the Asian Lantern Festival where up to 40 guests enjoy admission to the festival and a private event space. Additionally, on December 4 and 18 only, the Zoo is hosting Kids’ Night Out events featuring a guided tour of the festival, animal meet and greets, crafts and games. This program is open to 5-17 year olds.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.chattzoo.org/events/alf.

Chattanooga Zoo is grateful to Chick-fil-A for being the presenting sponsor of the Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy. Other valued event sponsors include: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga Trolley Tour, TVA, White Duck Taco and Snapdragon Hemp.