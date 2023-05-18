The Bethlehem Center Hosts The Annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee

The Bethlehem Center, a local nonproﬁt dedicated to empowering the youth and families through education, discipleship, and leadership development, is hosting its annual Juneteenth celebration again this year.

The center is excited to celebrate this holiday with the Chattanooga community. The Southside Juneteenth Jubilee will take place on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Bethlehem Center.

The event also includes booths selling goods by local vendors. It is a celebration open to all of Chattanooga to show support and celebrate the African American community.

“The Juneteenth Jubilee is one of our favorite events here at the Bethlehem Center,” says Reginald Smith II, Executive Director at the Bethlehem Center. “It is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate our heritage and grow closer together as a community. We are expecting a larger turnout this year than all of our previous celebrations.”

For 103 years, the Bethlehem Center has served in South Chattanooga guided by its mission to build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth and facilities by encouraging spiritual growth, education, and leadership development. The Bethlehem Center has deep roots in its community and has acted as a leader in strategic planning, after-school literacy and education, economic development, and poverty awareness.

As the youth the Bethlehem Center serves is primarily African American, it is important to The Beth that their youth grow up proud of their heritage. “We are incredibly excited to continue upholding the legacy and hosting this event again,” said Smith.

The Beth invites everyone to join them for the Southside Juneteenth Jubilee on June 17. More information about the event, and becoming a partner, vendor, or volunteer can be found on our website: thebeth.org/juneteenthjubilee.