The Bluff View Art District Combines Elegance, Beauty, Art, And Great Food

Not that long ago, I visited the pop-up location of the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts.

It is housed at the location of the former Back Inn Café while the original building is being restored, and while there I noticed beautiful buildings and gardens.

Last week I went to check out River Gallery and its adjacent sculpture garden. I was awestruck by the elegance and beauty of the sculptures and art displayed at the gallery.

Back at the office I was downloading my photos and realized all these buildings were part of the Bluff View Art District. While researching more I was amazed at the history, venues, restaurants and things to see and do in this small yet alluring location.

Did you know the buildings that make up the district were purchased by a husband-and-wife couple? Did you know their family still oversee the district?

I didn’t until now. In the early 1990’s Dr. Charles and Mary Portera purchased their first building to pursue their dream of revitalizing the historic neighborhood. Little by little the couple bought the surrounding buildings and restored them into the elegance and grandeur that is at the heart of the district today.

Their first purchase was the building that currently houses Rembrandt’s Coffee House and River Gallery.

When I stepped into River Gallery last week, I was approached by an employee who asked if it was my first visit and let me know there was no entrance fee.

Free admission!

The gallery features various works of art from local and national artists that are for sale. Every month news exhibits arrive and the art works get moved around. Now through the end of August the featured artists are Phil E. Foster, Mary Lynn Portera and Jessica White.

Foster has amazing woodwork on display. I was fascinated by his creativity and use of mixed media with paint, wood and artistry.

His piece called “Crack of Dawn” is a masterpiece depicting two warriors in battle. Their legs broken, arms detached yet still engaged in battle until the end. I was so enthralled by his work; I reached out to him. You’ll read more about him in an upcoming Pulse article.

Mary Lynn Portera is the founding couple’s daughter. Her exhibit of small ceramic watering bottles and bells, all brightly painted showing her attention to detail. She’s spent many years honing her skills in ceramics. She is a Fine Arts Instructor at Baylor School teaching her craft.

Jessica White’s artwork is Linocut. It is a relief printmaking technique, like woodcut, where a design is carved into a sheet of linoleum. The raised areas are then inked and printed onto paper, creating an image. Her series called “Manta Migration” showed Manta Rays as they glided through the ocean in black and white.

I thoroughly enjoyed the various artists’ works. There was a black and white photo called “A Naturalized Palestinian” by Ric Savid that was captivating and emotional.

T

hen I learned they have free opening ceremonies when new exhibits arrive. They also have free demonstrations and guest appearances with the artists frequently. I was given a map and walked over to the sculpture garden.

The “Prodigal son” cast bronze sculptor by Leonard Baskin nearly brought me to tears. The sculptures made by David Landis seemed to catch the sunlight and reflect their beauty back into the Tennessee River. The artwork is tied to exquisite natural outdoor beauty and pristine gardens that surround the field.

The entire district is breathtaking. You’re not allowed to take photos in the River Gallery but take as many as you want in the sculpture garden and stay on the path, please.