The Chattanooga Beard (And Mustache) Contest Is Back At The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday is yet another fan favorite theme at Chattanooga Market. Originally developed in support of No-Shave November, the Chattanooga Beard Contest has been entertaining Market patrons for several years now.

It’s a great opportunity for men who enjoy showing off their configuration, with fun twists to some of the contest categories. Each year, more and more contestants get creative with their facial hair; the" “festively decorated” being the showiest bunch. Whether it’s a devil’s fork, grandfather or hipster beard, or some stylish lambchops, the crowd applause will help determine the winning beard or mustache.

It’s all for fun after all. The winner from each category will win a prize package sure to tame and condition the beard of all beards. Prizes include products from Moccasin Bend Soap and Beard, 1839 Barber Company and Chattanooga Market swag.

The contest will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 5th on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage.

Categories for the Chattanooga Beard Contest are:

Most Festively Decorated – can be decorated in any style for any holiday

– can be decorated in any style for any holiday Most Likely to Succeed – who has the best starter beard for No Shave November

– who has the best starter beard for No Shave November Best Groomed – clean and neat in appearance, any style beard or mustache

– clean and neat in appearance, any style beard or mustache Coolest Mustache – must be a strip of hair above the upper lip, can be any style mustache

– must be a strip of hair above the upper lip, can be any style mustache Longest – measured from the bottom of the bottom lip to the longest point of the beard

Regular Market hours are Sundays, 11am-4pm at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Live music is a staple at the Chattanooga Market each week. This Sunday on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage from 12:30pm to 3:00pm is Flat Top Boxers.

Only a few Sundays remain in the regular outdoor season of Chattanooga Market. The final Sunday outdoors is November 19th. Chattanooga Market will be closed November 26th for Thanksgiving weekend. The annual Chattanooga Holiday Market then begins the first weekend in December at the Chattanooga Convention Center.