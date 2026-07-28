The Chattanooga Market Honors Locals To Celebrate National Farmers Market Week

In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, the Chattanooga Market is hosting a special event this coming Sunday to honor the local farmers, growers, makers, musicians, and food vendors who form the backbone of the community.

This upcoming Sunday, August 2nd, the Market will shine a spotlight on the importance of shopping local and supporting small businesses. Attendees are invited to enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere while exploring an extensive lineup of local vendors.

"Our vendors are the heart and soul of the Chattanooga Market," said Assistant Executive Director, Brandy Ridge. "National Farmers Market Week gives us a dedicated moment to recognize their hard work and celebrate the incredible local food, art, and music they bring to our city every single week."

Event Highlights:

Farm-Fresh Produce & Goods: Stock up on seasonal fruits, vegetables, fresh flowers, and locally produced specialty foods.

Handmade Artisan Crafts: Discover unique, handcrafted items from local makers and artisans.

Live Entertainment: Enjoy local music with Eli Palmer at 12:30pm and Josh Branum at 2:00pm.

Whether someone is a weekly regular or a first-time visitor, the Chattanooga Market offers the perfect setting to experience the best of local culture and agriculture.

Know Before You Go