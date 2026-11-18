The final outdoor Chattanooga Market of the season will be a big one for the community. The Thanksgiving themed Market will be held outdoors during the Saturday and Sunday leading up to Thanksgiving.

And again this year, the Market will be partnering with Ice on the Landing to celebrate their opening weekend. The weekend-long event takes place Saturday, November 21st (10am-5pm) and Sunday, November 22nd (11am-5pm).

For locals familiar with Ice on the Landing, it’s a much anticipating date. The ice skating rink will be open most days through January 31st. Hours, rink rentals and more can be found at iceonthelanding.com.

With over 150 Chattanooga Market vendors, food trucks and ice skating, the Chattanooga Thanksgiving Market is a family tradition kicking off the holiday season while shopping for the freshest Thanksgiving foods. The event is free to attend, however, charges do apply for ice skating.

Local makers will be prepared with holiday gifts at the ready, while plenty of farms will also be in attendance with fall produce or flowers to dress a Thanksgiving table. As with every Chattanooga Market event, local food trucks will be on site to feed even the hungriest of ice skaters. Mix It Up (Chattanooga Market’s beverage provider) will be serving festive adult beverages, while hot cocoa will be available at the ice rink for the youngsters.

While it’s the last weekend to enjoy the favorite place to spend Sunday Funday, the Chattanooga Holiday Market will return to the Chattanooga Convention Center the last two weekends in December. This year’s Holiday Market features over 200 makers, ready for holiday gifting.

Learn more about this season’s Holiday Markets at holiday.market (Knoxville Holiday Market too).

Know Before You Go