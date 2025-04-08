The Chattery’s 6th Annual Adult Egg Hunt Returns To Sculpture Fields

The Chattery’s annual adult egg hunt returns to Sculpture Fields on Saturday, April 19 at 1 p.m.

The egg hunt combines the arts, community collaboration, and education. The Chattery partners with several artists of a variety of mediums to create one-of-a-kind works of art on evergreen wooden eggs. Adult participants can search for them in hopes of taking one home.

Additionally, hunters can learn about Sculpture Fields by admiring the sculptures and gathering information about sculptors by downloading an app for a self-guided park tour.

In addition to artist-designed eggs, hunters will find traditional eggs filled with candy, and if they’re lucky, take home prizes that have been generously donated by local businesses. Egg prizes include everything from gift cards to local restaurants to a Lodge cast iron Dutch oven.

After the hunt, attendees are invited to “hop” to OddStory Brewing (1604 Central Ave.) for a post-egg hunt “hoppy hour”.

“Last year, we decided to change how our hoppy hour works by encouraging folks to party in one space instead of several different locations,” says Jennifer Holder, operations director at The Chattery. “This year, we’re excited to team up with OddStory. Their Central Avenue location is close to Sculpture Fields and a wonderful backdrop to celebrate the conclusion of the hunt.”

The Egg Hunt will include:

Music from DJMCPRO

Champagne bar

Returning this year is a V.I.P. ticket option where guests can level up their egg hunt experience. V.I.P. tickets include a basket to collect eggs, a charcuterie cup from Bleu Fox Cheese Shop, two champagne drink tickets and a 30-second headstart to hunt for eggs. V.I.P. ticket sales end on Wednesday, April 15, at 5 p.m.Limited V.I.P. tickets remain.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Hang out and enjoy the music

2 p.m. to 3 pm. - Hunt starts

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Hoppy Hour at OddStory Brewing

Online ticket sales end Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. and are $10. Tickets may be purchased at the hunt for $15; there are no refunds. A rain date hasn’t been announced yet.

The Great Adult Egg Hunt is sponsored by Marie King Realty and Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel P.C.

For more information about The Great Adult Egg Hunt and to purchase tickets please visit www.thechattery.org/egghunt.