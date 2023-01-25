The Chattery To Celebrate Black History Month With Weekly Events And Programming

With Black History Month starting soon, The Chattery is excitedly hosting several events throughout the month to celebrate.

All events will take place at The Chattery’s classroom at 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108B and events vary in price from free to $10.

Every Thursday evening in February, The Chattery will host the following events:

Thursday, February 2 (6 p.m.) - Crafty Hour: Card Making Social

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, in this card-making social, participants can make and design cards for friends or loved ones. Guests will be asked to make an extra card that the organization will share with clients of Sharon’s Senior Services - a local Black-owned assisted living and adult daycare company. Light snacks will be provided.

Thursday, February 9 (6 p.m.) - Lecture: The History of Hip-Hop

An enlightening conversation on the history of hip-hop with Dr. Chandra Ward, Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Dr. Ward will guide students through hip-hop's fascinating history and how it has served as a vehicle for transmitting the rich and complex experience of being Black in America to the masses.

Thursday, February 16 (6 p.m.) - Movie Night

Guests will be invited to watch a classic Black film (film title TBD). Light snacks will be available; guests can also BYOB. The public can vote on which movie is shown by visiting this link. Voting is open until Wednesday, January 25, 11:59 p.m.

Thursday, February 23 (6 p.m.) - Game Night + Live DJ

A fun evening filled with music from DJ MCPRO and games to celebrate the Black experience and the finale of February’s Black History Month events at The Chattery.

While all of The Chattery’s events will center Blackness and the Black experience, all lifelong learners are welcome to join and participate.

“Black History Month is always such a special time and for us, it’s in addition to the work we do year-round,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “While we honor Black History Month in February, we are firm believers that Black history is something that should be learned and experienced at all times.”

In addition to its in-person Black History Month programming, The Chattery will also host a digital Black History Month Challenge. First launched in 2022, their Black History Month challenge suggests a different task for each day during the month.

These tasks encourage participants to learn about a variety of historical facts while engaging with and supporting a variety of Black businesses. You can read the 2022 challenge here. The 2023 challenge will go live on February 1.

For program updates, please visit thechattery.org/bhm and follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram.