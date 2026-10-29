The Chattery To Host Free Family-Friendly Halloween Open House This Friday

The Chattery, Chattanooga’s nonprofit community classroom and creative education hub, is hosting a family-friendly Halloween open house on Friday, October 30th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m at their Southside classroom at 1800 Rossville Avenue.

The open house will feature various DIY craft stations and Creative ReSupply, the organization’s art supply thrift store, will also be open during this time.

Attendees can enjoy craft stations including:

Designing your own tote bag

Creating a magical wand

Making a felt mask to complete your Halloween look

Each craft station is free to create and donations to the organization are welcome.

“Our open houses are a perfect way to get a taste of what we offer here at The Chattery,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “This year’s open house is even better because of the addition of our art supply thrift store. Attendees can make Halloween crafts then visit the store to purchase any last-minute Halloween items.”

Complimentary non-alcoholic seasonal beverages will be available as well.

Registration is open and recommended; walk-ins are welcome.

For event updates, follow The Chattery on Instagram and Facebook.