The Chattery’s Adult Egg Hunt Is Back On Saturday, April 8 At Sculpture Fields

The popular adult egg hunt and hoppy hour, hosted by local nonprofit The Chattery, is set to return on Saturday, April 8th, starting at 1 p.m., at Sculpture Fields with a “hoppy hour” taking place at various Southside bars and restaurants following the afternoon egg hunt.

The Great Adult Egg Hunt & Hoppy Hour combines the arts, community collaboration, and of course, education. The Chattery partners with a variety of artists of varied mediums to create one-of-a-kind works of art on evergreen wooden eggs, and adult participants can search for them in hopes of taking one home. Additionally, hunters can learn about Sculpture Fields by admiring the sculptures and gathering information about each sculptor by downloading an app for a self-guided park tour.

In addition to artist-designed eggs, traditional eggs filled with candy will also be available to find, and hunters, if they’re lucky, can take home prizes that have been generously donated from local businesses. Egg prizes include everything from gift cards for local coffee to houseplants.

The Egg Hunt will conclude with a restaurant “hop” along Chattanooga’s Southside to continue to build community and support local businesses; a list of participating restaurants can be found on The Chattery’s website. The ultimate goal is to continue cultivating relationships with artists and adults while promoting the Sculpture Fields as a free, interactive public space.

“The Egg Hunt is a fun and unique way to find out about local artists, and we love being able to host it at Sculpture Fields each year,” says Jennifer Holder, operations director at The Chattery.

The Egg Hunt will include:

New this year is a V.I.P. ticket option where guests can level-up their egg hunt experience. V.I.P. tickets include a basket to collect eggs, a charcuterie cup from Bleu Fox Cheese Shop, two champagne drink tickets and a 30-second headstart to hunt for eggs. V.I.P. ticket sales end on April 1 at 5 p.m. V.I.P. tickets are limited.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Hang out, support the vendors and enjoy the music

2 p.m. to 3 pm. - Hunt starts

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Hoppy Hour at various local restaurants

The Great Adult Egg Hunt is sponsored by Chambliss Startup Group, The Tomorrow Building, Upstate Mississippi, Chatt Taste, South Chattanooga Council of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and Imbibe Chattanooga.

For more information about The Great Adult Egg Hunt and to purchase tickets please visit www.thechattery.org/egghunt. Online ticket sales end Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. and are $7. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.