The Family-Friendly (No-So-Scary) Haunted Market Sunday At The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, the Chattanooga Market will be celebrating Halloween with trick-or-treating and a costume parade for all ages.

Market vendors are gearing up for one of their favorite days of the year, ready to greet costumed youngsters with generous candy treats and plenty of delighted 'oohs' and 'aahs.'

The Annual Costume Parade has grown bigger and better every year. Patrons cheer as the kids take center stage for their shining moment, which concludes with a celebratory treat.

The parade will take place at 12:30 pm on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. Kids and parents should line up to the right of the stage prior.

Fall offers a bounty of produce, with fruits like apples and pears alongside hearty vegetables such as beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, kale, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, and winter squash.

Other seasonal items include radishes, lettuce, spinach, turnips, and various greens, which are excellent for cooler weather dishes. It’s an opportune time to begin canning and jarring as the produce season winds down in coming weeks.

With four weeks left in the Chattanooga Market outdoor season, many vendors are beginning to prepare for the holidays with fall decorations and gift ideas.

Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle stage this Sunday, October 26th:2:30-3:30 Gen X Stones

The Chattanooga River Market is winding down for the season with the final Market taking place November 1st/2nd during the annual Head of the Hooch event from 10am-5pm.

Held along the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, around two dozen food artisans and crafters will be set up for this annual Chattanooga event.

This Market will return during the spring break season in 2026.