The Green Eyes Festival Honors Chickamauga's Haunted Folklore

Lurking deep in the foggy woods and battlefields of Chickamauga, Georgia is a legendary creature described as an apparition, or shape shifter, or some type of monster.

Seen by many throughout the years, Ole’ Green Eyes personifies evil roaming across the vast darkness.

Last year Chickamauga native Nate Tucker and his childhood friend Dillan Whisenant held the first Green Eyes Festival paying homage to the elusive beast. This year they’re back at it hosting the second annual Green Eyes Festival Oct. 18 in the city’s historic downtown district along Gordon Street. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. EST and is free to the public.

“This is an area that has such a stained history,” Tucker said. “We have the Chickamauga Battlefields, the site of the second bloodiest battle in the Civil War. Before that we have the local history of the removal of the Cherokee. It's an area that's very much been impacted by a lot of death, a lot of tragedy. I think that it's very natural for things like ghosts and ghouls and monsters to be associated with this area. Also, North Georgia is part of the Greater Appalachian region, which seems to be filled with these types of stories.”

Indeed, the Greater Appalachian region is notoriously rife with legends of forest monsters, Bigfoot, Mothman and others. Unlike other cryptids with established backstories, Green Eyes dwells in a space shaped by oral tradition and personal encounters. Growing up in Chickamauga, Tucker has heard many stories about the creature.

“As far as my personal interpretation of him, I don't know,” he said. “I've heard so many stories at this point, and everyone is very insistent of what they saw. Some say they saw a ghost or this big cat-like creature chasing their car. I've had people swear to me that it was like a big foot. This big, hairy-like haunted thing. There's just so many interpretations.”

The festival is Tucker’s way of trying to support the community that supported his family. In August of 2023 his brother, Levi, passed after battling brain cancer.

“But during that time of him fighting cancer, the town was just so supportive of my family,” he said. “It was amazing just the way that people showed up to help us, local businesses did events to donate money to help pay for medical stuff for him. That was a big reason why I wanted to start this event.”

Tucker said he and his friends have traveled across the country to various monster festivals, museums, and paranormal locations. He noticed annual festivals, like the Mothman Festival, held in Point Pleasant WV began to gain massive attendance, especially after the COVID pandemic. The booming spooky and cryptid tourism industry was obvious, and it sparked the idea of honoring their local legend in order to draw in tourists to their city.

“This was my third year in a row of going to the Mothman Festival,” he said. “It’s a huge inspiration for the Green Eyes Festival because it's very similar where you have a small town that had a manufacturing past and now no longer has those companies to support it.”

Downtown Chickamauga has seen some long-time businesses shutter their doors and he’s hoping the festival can draw in crowds to support the local economy.

Point Pleasant has embraced their Mothman legend. They have stores, museums, gift shops and a statue of the flying creature in the center of town. This year the Mothman festival brought more than 30,000 visitors to its two-day festival.

Tucker said he would love to see that type of growth, albeit a little bit at a time. Growing the festival is one goal but for now, he is focused on making the festival the best it can be for this year’s visitors.