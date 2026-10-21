The Hamilton County Fair Returns To Offer Tons Of Family Fun At McDonald Farm

Family fun, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits, a rodeo, and more await visitors at this year’s Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair, returning to McDonald Farm in Sale Creek Nov. 6–8, for Veterans Day weekend.

Fair President Karen Shostak said this year’s midway amusement rides will offer double the fun.

“We’ve doubled up on the rides this year,” she said. “Thanks to our partnership with EPB, we are able to offer all the midway rides free to the public as part of their access pass, which is a big deal.”

Parking is free, and passes also provide access to lumberjack shows, live rodeo performances, pig races, fireworks, and an incredible lineup of live musicians.

Food purchases and midway games are additional expenses beyond admission. Shostak said visitors can expect plenty of great fair food.

“We have more than 20 food vendors, and as you know, next to the entertainment, fair food is what people enjoy,” she said. “We’ve got corn dogs, funnel cakes, turkey legs, and all those fun foods.”

Shostak said hosting the Fair at McDonald Farm is a special treat.

“Most fairs happen on fairgrounds,” she said. “There’s a lot of concrete and buildings. But our fair is on a farm and involves agriculture and showing off blue-ribbon handmade items like quilts or award-winning animals. It’s such a beautiful community engagement. It’s nostalgic. There is a difference between a festival and a fair. A fair is more connected to agriculture. Our farm community and the Hamilton County Farm Bureau are very much involved, and we pay tribute to farmers and farm life.”

Shostak said organizers have booked world-class artists for this year’s concert series.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Brandon Davis takes the stage at 5:45 p.m. The Chattanooga native, who performed 17 shows on tour with Tim McGraw, is quickly making a name for himself. Following Davis, Rodney Atkins takes the stage.

“He’s a nationally recognized country artist with six No. 1 hits and an Academy of Country Music Award,” Shostak said.

On Sunday, Amber Carrington performs at 3:15 p.m.

“She was a finalist on The Voice,” Shostak said. “Then David Leonard takes the stage. He is a Dove Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer, known for co-writing ‘Great Are You Lord’ and his work with the Grammy-nominated duo All Sons & Daughters.”

The entertainment extends beyond the main stage.

“We also have several roving artists and incredible up-and-coming artists performing on the Farm Bureau Barn Stage,” Shostak said. “Bella Lam is taking a slot on that stage, and she’s fantastic. This stage will also feature Randy Steele and the Hiwassee Bend Band.”

Friday and Saturday bring live-action excitement with the Kubota of Chattanooga Rodeo, while Saturday and Sunday feature lumberjack shows, pig races, free amusement rides, live music, crafts, and plenty of food vendors. The Fair also features blue-ribbon competitions, Hamilton County’s beloved Pie Eating Contest, and so much more.

“We’ve worked hard to fill this community celebration with experiences for all ages, giving families plenty to enjoy together at an affordable price,” Shostak said. “This is largely due to the incredible support of our corporate sponsors.”

The Fair was paused for three years beginning in 2020 due to COVID and back-to-back severe weather seasons. When Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Shostak discussed bringing it back, they wanted to do it right.

“I said absolutely, we should,” she said. “We are the fourth-largest county in the state, and we should give our residents the show they deserve.”

The fun kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.

“We have something very special planned for our opening ceremonies on Friday night, followed by a very exciting rodeo,” Shostak said. “We’ll share more details as we get closer, but I strongly encourage everyone to join us opening night. You won’t want to miss it!”

Shostak said the Fair is about more than concerts, agriculture, food, and fun.

“It’s about the entire family experience,” she said.

Discounted advance passes are available now. A three-day adult pass is $16, and a three-day youth pass is $14. Advance single-day passes for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday are $10 for youth and $12 for adults. Once the Fair opens, a weekend adult pass is $20. As always, children 10 and under are FREE.

Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair