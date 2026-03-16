The Hunter Museum's Second Annual "Terrace At Twilight" Tickets Now on Sale

Calling all mad hatters, Cheshire cats, white rabbits, and curious onlookers: step through the looking glass and into a night of surreal elegance and spirited revelry.

Terrace at Twilight is back for its second year at the Hunter Museum of American Art with a theme that gets curiouser and curiouser.

Come on out to the Hunter’s River Terrace for a festive, open-air celebration featuring dancing under the stars, inventive cocktails, immersive themed activities and captivating surprise performances.

And for those who dare, jump down the rabbit hole and dress in your Alice in Wonderland-inspired best!

Whatever you do, don’t be late for this very important date – get your tickets now!

And invite your friends. Remember, as the Mad Hatter may or may not have said, “the secret to finding Wonderland, Alice, is to surround yourself with people who make your heart smile!"