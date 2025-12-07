The Kitchen Incubator Gears Up For Holiday Car Show And Toy Drive

Get ready for some holiday fun with a whole lot of heart.

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is gearing up for its Car Show & Toy Drive on Saturday, December 13th from Noon to 5:00 pm, and Mark Holland and Cardell Davis promise it’s going to be a family-friendly event full of joy.

This is their third year collecting toys for the Forgotten Child Fund, but the first time adding a full-on car show into the mix. Folks can stroll through rows of cool rides, drop a toy next to the car they think deserves the top spot, and even stop by a special tent where kids can write letters to Santa.

With more than 10 food trucks, fun activities, and a mission rooted in giving back, it’s shaping up to be a festive afternoon for the whole community.

The best part? It’s completely free to attend—all organizers ask is that visitors bring a toy to donate.

Anyone with a show-worthy car can sign up through the Kitchen Incubator’s Facebook page, and the community is encouraged to spread the word, nominate children through the Forgotten Child Fund’s website, and help make sure no child wakes up on Christmas morning without a gift.

With partners like Wicked Wieners already stockpiling drones, skateboards, and more, the momentum is strong.

So pull up, grab some lunch, enjoy the cars, and help bring holiday cheer to families who need it most.

Stay updated by following the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga on Facebook and Instagram, and get ready to give, celebrate, and come together in the holiday spirit.