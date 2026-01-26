The Largest Home Show In The Tri-State Area Returns To Town This February

The 59th Annual Tri-State Home Show returns to the Chattanooga Convention Center with a bold and refreshed experience designed to inspire today’s homeowners, future buyers, and remodelers.

Presented by EPB, the region’s premier home show will take place February 13–14, 2026, with free admission for all attendees.

This reimagined Home Show helps connect attendees with the area’s top builders, designers, landscapers, lenders, and home improvement professionals who are ready to guide them every step of the way.

From first-time buyers to seasoned homeowners planning their next renovation, the Tri-State Home Show delivers ideas and resources for every style, space, and budget.

“This year’s Tri-State Home Show represents a fresh chapter for both attendees and exhibitors,” said Matt Trollinger, Executive Officer for The Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga. “We’ve reimagined the experience to be more engaging, more educational, and more valuable.”

Throughout the weekend, guests can explore the latest trends in smart home technology, outdoor living, interior design, and sustainable solutions. The event will feature live demonstrations, exclusive show deals, and an educational series where attendees can hear from industry experts.

Whether attendees are dreaming, designing, or ready to build, the Tri-State Home Show offers a forward-thinking way to experience what’s next for home living.

For more information, visit homeshowchattanooga.com.