The Niña And Pinta Sail Into Chattanooga For A Trip Back In Time

The Niña and Pinta are currently docked at Ross Landing Park. Now through Sunday Nov. 3, guests can climb aboard and learn about the history and life on the oceans during the Age of Discovery - 532 years ago!

The Niña is a replica of the ship on which Columbus sailed across the Atlantic on his three voyages in search of the new world beginning in 1492.

The Niña was built using the same methods as those from the Days of Christopher Columbus. No electrical equipment or modern days tools were used, making the Niña the most historically accurate Columbus replica vessel ever constructed.

Columbus sailed the Niña over 25,000 miles. The Niña replica has a deck length of 65-feet and weighs 75 tons. According to Sanger Ships LLC’s website the original Niña was last was last heard of in 1501.

Sanger Ships, LLC is the company who did the research and hired the builders and designers of the vessel.

The Pinta was another authentic recreation, however, not to the extent of the Niña. It offers a larger deck space for walk-aboard tours and has a 40-foot air-conditioned main cabin down below with seating. The Pinta is also available for private parties and charters. The Pinta replica was first launched on February 25th, 2005, in Valenca, Brazil.

Both vessels are classified as caravels.

Caravels were common trading vessels in use during the Age of Discovery. Caravels were also used as cargo carriers, warships, patrol boats, and even pirate ships. Their advantages were speed, a shallow draught, and maneuverability, plus the fact that they were good sailing ships.

Both The Niña and Pinta are touring together as an enhanced ‘sailing museum,’ for the purpose of educating the public and school children.

Self-guided tours are daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets are purchased at the Public Dock where the two ships are located.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for senior ages 60 and up, $8 for children (ages 5-18), and $8 for military personnel. Children under 4 are free. The admission includes a tour of both vessels.

Teachers or organizations looking to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member during the weekdays should go to ninapinta.org/tour/html. Group tours require a minimum of 15 people.