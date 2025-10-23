The North Shore Comes Alive This Saturday With The Frazier Festival

The North Shore Merchants Collective would like to invite everyone, residents and visitors alike, to take part in the Frazier Festival, a vibrant street celebration set in the heart of Chattanooga’s North Shore, happening this Saturday, October 25, from Noon to 7 PM.

This community-centered festival, held along bustling Frazier Avenue, brings together local makers, artists, small businesses, and food vendors for a full day of discovery, shopping, and fun.

Wander a curated vendor market, explore offerings from neighborhood favorites, and enjoy seasonal food and drink specials from local eateries.

With live entertainment, art, and a walkable, family-friendly setup, Frazier Festival is the perfect way to spend a fall afternoon.

Whether you’re a long-time local or visiting Chattanooga for the first time, the festival invites you to explore the creativity, community, and charm that make North Shore so unique.

Learn more about the North Shore at northshorechattanooga.com