The Read House Goes Back In Time With Roaring Twenties New Year's Eve Party

Get ready to ring in the new year by going back in time.

This Wednesday, December 31st, The Read House in Downtown Chattanooga will be throwing a roaring twenties-themed New Year’s Eve party that is set to feel like something straight out of the novel The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

From the moment you walk in the doors and through the historic lobby, expect to be transported back to the Jazz Age, with people dressed to impress, crystal chandeliers, elegant lighting, velvet fabrics, rich original woodwork, and a gilded Silver Ballroom.

There to greet you in the ballroom will be live music from the night’s 10-piece band, Gwen Hughes and The Retro Kats. Tickets start at $195 and include admission for one to the NYE Roaring 20s Party, an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a dessert & coffee bar, late-night snacks, and finally, a midnight champagne toast.

One also receives two drink tickets for a Bloody Mary or mimosa in the bar and billiards room on January 1st and 25 percent off the night before or after New Year’s Eve.

When speaking to the general manager of The Read House, Jim Bambrey, about why the Read House chose to throw a 1920s-era New Year’s Eve party, he mentioned it is not just the party that is twenties themed; it is woven into the very fabric of the DNA of the hotel.

“It’s not just our Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Party that draws inspiration from the flapper era—the entire hotel’s persona is rooted in the decadence and glitz of the 1920s, with strong cues from The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The main building of this historic property dates back to 1925, and our owners wanted to pay homage to the glamour of one of Chattanooga’s most fascinating decades.

Our Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Party is the perfect excuse to don sequined flapper dresses and zoot suits and ring in the new year in one of the most elegant event spaces in Tennessee.”

There is an elegance and timelessness to the hotel that has seen it become a staple in the community.

The Read House originally opened on January 1, 1872, and has grown into a cultural and historic landmark in Chattanooga. There is an elegance and timelessness to the hotel that has seen it become a staple in the community, and it serves as not just a hotel but one of the premier event spaces in the Scenic City.

When it comes to the history of the New Year’s Event at The Read House, Bambrey suggested that the annual New Year’s Eve party dates back to 2018 and that there has been a commitment to growing the event since then into what it is now.

“We like to say the modern era of The Read House’s New Year’s Eve celebration was really established in 2018, when the hotel reopened following an extensive renovation under Avocet Hospitality Group’s ownership. It was important to the new owners and hotel management to create signature, large-scale events that both honor The Read House’s legacy in Chattanooga and provide the perfect setting for unforgettable celebrations.

Since then, the event has evolved into a fully immersive experience—complete with themed décor, live entertainment, elevated food and beverage, and a midnight champagne toast—cementing it as one of Chattanooga’s most anticipated New Year’s Eve celebrations.”

When asked about any expansions or evolutions to the Read House’s programming, building, or the annual New Year’s Eve Party in the future, Bambrey offered that there could be some changes on the forefront and that they will be completing a full renovation to the guest rooms in the Manor Building in early 2026.

“In early 2026, we will complete a full renovation of all guest rooms in our Manor Building, including brand-new, luxurious bathrooms and more functional space to comfortably accommodate both business and family travelers. Our indoor heated pool will also receive a light refresh, giving guests an even more relaxing, resort-like experience.

In the future, could we veer from the 1920s theme? Possibly. Whatever the theme, providing a historic setting, world-class food and drink, and unforgettable moments will remain our priority—a directive that truly sets us apart from the competition.”

Grab your flapper dress or zoot suit, and be prepared to be taken back to a simpler time, one full of glitz and glamour, nearly one hundred years ago, at The Read House’s annual Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Party.

Roaring Twenties NYE Party at The Read House