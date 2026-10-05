The Ringgold Haunted Depot Returns For Three Weekends Of Halloween Frights

The Ringgold Downtown Development Authority is proud to announce the return of the Ringgold Haunted Depot, a family-friendly Halloween event set inside a real, century-old train depot in the heart of Historic Downtown Ringgold.

The event runs three consecutive Friday and Saturday nights, October 16–17, 23–24, and 30–31, 2026, from 7:00 to 11:00 PM at the Historic Ringgold Depot at 155 Depot St. in Ringgold.

Unlike any other haunted attraction, the Ringgold Haunted Depot transforms an authentic piece of Ringgold's railroad history into a full night out for the whole family. Guests can walk through the haunted depot itself, ride an all-ages hayride along the nature trail, and take a ghost tour through haunted downtown Ringgold, where local history and legend share the same streets.

Admission is $15 for the Haunted Depot, $7 for the Ghost Tour, $5 for the Hayride, or $23 for a combo ticket that includes all three. Tickets are sold at the door only; there are no online ticket sales. Free public parking is available near the depot along Nashville St, Tennessee St, Market Way, Mountain St, Depot St, and at Ringgold City Hall.

"The Ringgold Haunted Depot is about giving our community a genuine, hometown Halloween experience that the whole family can enjoy. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the depot this October," said Mary-Margaret Jost, Main Street Manager, Ringgold Downtown Development Authority.

Other things to enjoy include free face painting, a bonfire stop at Creekside Park along the nature trail hayride, and live music. Live music starts at 8:00 PM each night with the following lineup: Lovelace performs October 16–17, PLVNET performs October 23–24, and Courtney Daly & the Daly Grind close out the season October 30–31.

"History Comes Alive After Dark isn't just our tagline, it's what sets this event apart. There's nothing quite like walking through a real, century old depot and watching it turn into one of the best haunted attractions in North Georgia," explains Drew Sherrill, Director of Communications and Tourism, City of Ringgold.

Historic Downtown Ringgold is located just south of Chattanooga on I-75, Exit 348. For the full schedule, ticket information, and event details, visit www.nothinlikeringgold.com/ringgoldhaunted-depot-2/