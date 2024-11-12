The Season Will Shine Bright For The Holidays At Ruby Falls

Return to a simpler time on Lookout Mountain at Ruby Falls.

Discover magical views, twinkling holiday lights on the Village Plaza, and festive cheer in historic Ruby Falls Castle with special activities.

Add your holiday wish to the Forest of Wishes, visit Santa, enjoy iconic cave adventures, and stay for a casual meal, local craft beer, seasonal treats and hot cocoa by the fireplace at Castle Cafe.

Cave adventure tickets are not necessary to enjoy holidays lights on the Village Plaza and Castle Café.

Holiday festivities begin November 29 and continue through December 24. Ruby Falls is open daily, times vary. Santa visits on select days.

Cave adventure tickets sold online only; admission $16.95 - $39.95. Purchase tickets several days in advance online for best availability.

To buy tickets, see Santa’s schedule and more, visit rubyfalls.com/special-events/holiday-adventure/.