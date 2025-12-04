The Southside Comes Alive This Saturday With Mainx24 Festivities

Mainx24 is a 24-hour-long festival celebrating Main Street and the surrounding Southside, held on the first Saturday every December.

It began in 2007 and has since grown into a deeply beloved community tradition that is organized completely by residents, friends, and merchants of the Southside community.

This year’s event will feature poetry readings, chili cook-offs, live music, their signature EPB Southside Parade, and much, much more. It occurs on Saturday, December 6th, and the mission is simple: make Chattanooga a 24-hour city. The event is free and open to the public.

In speaking with the Director of Strategic Communication for Mainx24, Kelly Allen, she discussed the evolution of the festival since its inception and some of what to expect.

“MAINx24 is now a staple event in Chattanooga, and it’s formed its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It is volunteer-run and continues to celebrate all things Southside.

We hear from Southside businesses that this is their biggest sales day of the year and that this event has a significant financial impact, which is really important for us. We want our Southside businesses and their employees to thrive.”

There is often free hot cider at open houses and live music in shops. One of the highlights is the Mainx24 Stage and Food Truck event that will be hosting live music from noon to 6 p.m., which is completely free. The lineup for the night includes DJ Shoey, Pickers Anonymous, Dolphin Group, Rick Rushing, and Three Star Revival.

Kelly Allen also mentioned what those who have never been to the event can expect, from parking to a morning pancake breakfast at the Fire Hall.

“If you’ve never been to MAINx24, expect a full day of experiences. Everywhere you turn, something is happening. Wear comfortable shoes and make a day of it. If you’ve never been, definitely go by the Fire Hall and start your day with the pancake breakfast. It’s donation-based this year and benefits the Firefighters Foundation, Local 820.

Here are a couple of things to know for first-timers. The best parking is the CARTA South garage by the Choo Choo. Park all day, and it’s so close to everything. Come hungry. There are so many food options that are only available this one day a year.”

Mainx24 is more than just a 24-hour event highlighting the Southside; it contributes greatly to the culture and growth of the local businesses and artists, putting an emphasis on community building and growing the connections that foster long-lasting relationships.

The festival is organized completely by the residents, businesses, and artists in the Southside, so the event is a grassroots one that started small in 2007 and has now evolved into one of the more major annual celebrations in Chattanooga. Come early, come hungry, and get ready for 24 hours of non-stop entertainment.

Learn more and get the full schedule of events at mainx24.com.