The SPLASH Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 17

Celebrate art, music, and community at Miller Park in the heart of downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, August 17th with the the SPLASH Summer Arts Festival.

Bring your eyes, ears, and hungry stomachs to the fourth annual family-friendly arts festival and join vendors, performers, art lovers, and fun-seekers to an exciting day of creativity and community.

The event features a variety of art on sale from local artists, free art activities for all ages, and a Kids’ Art Zone to inspire young minds.

Live Music Throughout the Day:

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers: Enjoy soulful blues.

Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck: Enjoy their captivating tunes.

Youth Dance Troupe: Talented young dancers.

Tryezz: Relax with the chill vibes of this talented keyboardist.

Zowie Boyd: Be enchanted by her beautiful vocals.

Chattanooga Boys Choir: Don’t miss the world-renowned harmonies of this celebrated choir.

Plus, don’t forget the food trucks. Come hungry and enjoy a variety of delicious offerings.

Make plans to attend our this festival with your family and friends. Bring your lawn chairs and sunshade, and come meet Chattanooga’s artists.

SPLASH is a free youth arts non-profit based in Chattanooga, empowering urban youth from diverse backgrounds through arts enrichment. Join us for free “Pop Up” art classes at 4:00 PM every Wednesday on the 2nd Floor of Chattanooga’s Main Library. All are welcome, residents and non-residents alike.

For more information on the day’s festivities, visit SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop at splashyouthartsworkshop.org.