The Stable 41 Market Returns On Thursdays In June To Fort Oglethorpe

Fort Oglethorpe's popular Stable 41 Market returns on Thursdays beginning in June, featuring vendors offering locally sourced food, crafts, and specialty items.

Pardon their dust, though, as they’re making improvements around the Stable 41 Pavilion, so you’ll find the Stable 41 Market at the Fort Oglethorpe Welcome Center at 10 Barnhardt Circle for 2026.

New location, same great market.

Admission is free, making it easy for residents and visitors to support local farmers and small businesses while enjoying a relaxed evening in Fort Oglethorpe.

Event details are available at letsgoforto.com. Vendor applications are now available at letsgoforto.com/vendorapp.

Stable 41 Market