The Wild Hunt Brings Theatrical Community-Oriented Folklore To Patten Square

As part of Art 120’s Wylde Christmas Market, happening Saturday, November 7th, the Wild Hunt is returning for its second year to take over Patten Square in Downtown Chattanooga, transforming it into an old-world winter street festival.

Rooted in ancient European folklore, the theatrical procession, organized by Art 120 in partnership with River City Moving Company, is an invitation to all who participate to become a part of the fantastical spectacle, where mystical creatures come to life through elaborate costumes, all inspired by winter folklore.

Admission is free, and the Wild Hunt is a component of the Wylde Christmas market, featuring local artists, makers, and vendors, along with delectable European-inspired street food, crafts, live music, and enchanting seasonal activities.

The Wild Hunt is not only a fascinating event, chock full of interesting and sometimes spooky characters, including wild animals and beastly creatures, some with antlers, others with cloaks or elaborate headpieces; it also serves as an event that reflects the city’s dedication to local creativity and community-oriented outdoor entertainment.

The procession sits at the intersection of performance art, unique costuming, and ancient European winter folklore to create a haunting, vibrant, and theatrical procession that transforms the Scenic City into an immersive world of fantasy, blending public art, live music, and a theatrical storytelling spectacle to create something unique in and of itself.

In speaking with Art 120 Executive Director Kate Warren, she discussed what folks can expect from the procession who may be attending for the first time and what is not listed online that folks may be delighted to experience at the festival.

“Expect stalls of handmade crafts and curious goods, International street food, live merriment, and folklore characters roaming the crowd. It has a bit of a Renaissance-faire feel, but it's rooted in winter, the seasons, and old superstitions. Instead of a stage, performances happen around the lighted sculpture in the square, with special lighting.

We are excited to have belly dancers from Jillian’s Healing Arts join our lineup this year along with local puppet troupe, The Giganti. The biggest surprise is usually the Hunt itself: a procession of spirits and beasts moving through the square at twilight. When the night ends, some of those figures may scatter across the city, so keep your eyes open.”

There will be a host of very familiar characters and some not so familiar, including staple European winter folklore creatures, such as Krampus, Baba Yaga, Mari Lwyd, and Belsnickel, to name a few. The evening is rooted in centuries-old European folklore found in various forms through Germanic, Scandinavian, and Celtic storytelling.

There are also free workshops leading up to the event, helping folks make and design their costumes, learn the ancient stories, and explore their cultural heritage through the folklore and the immersive procession.

In discussing what she hopes people take away from the evening, and what her plans are for the procession in the years to come, Warren mentioned there being real wisdom and beauty beneath the eeriness of the festival, and that she wants people to leave with a sense of awe, wonder, and curiosity, with the hope that The Wild Hunt becomes a long-running winter tradition in Chattanooga.

“There's real wisdom underneath the eeriness. We want people to experience the whole blend: mystery, humor, beauty, and a little suspense. We hope people leave feeling a sense of wonder, curious about where these traditions came from, and maybe a little more connected to their own heritage.

We'd love for the Wild Hunt to become a winter tradition that Chattanooga claims as its own, one that families come back to year after year and that grows with every new character who joins the procession. We hope to see more community groups build their own characters and bring traditions from their own heritage into the Hunt.”

The Wild Hunt and Wylde Christmas Market